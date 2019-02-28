The oldest football clubs: How every team in the SPFL ranks in order of when they were founded

Who are the oldest clubs in the Scottish Professional Football League?

Here, we a look at when each of the 42 clubs were founded - ranking them from youngest to oldest. Click and scroll through the page to discover where your club lies:

1. Livingston (1995) Previously played in Edinburgh as Ferranti Thistle and Meadowbank Thistle.

2. Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1994) A controversial merger between Caledonian and Inverness Thistle saw the new team formed as it gained entry into the Scottish Football League.

3. Stirling Albion (1948) Before moving to their current Forthbank home in 1993 the club played at Annfield Stadium.

4. Annan Athletic (1942) Entered the Scottish Football League in 2008.

