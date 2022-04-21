The play-off pressure is all on Partick, says Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn

The Raith players celebrate Saturday's crucial last-minute winner against Partick Thistle on Saturday. (Pic: Sammy Turner/SNS Group)

The Jags are now in a position whereby they could find themselves finishing anywhere between third or fifth after Matej Polatnik's last-minute winner for Raith Rovers at Firhill on Saturday meant that they blew the chance to secure a top four finish and a place in the Premiership play-offs.

McGlynn’s men are now snapping at their heels with just three points between the sides with six up for grabs, but the Stark’s Park boss insists that all the pressure is on the Glasgow side.

"We’re feeling some nerves, but that’s good,” he said.

"We've been thrown a lifeline with that win on Saturday.

“Unfortunately we've not done well enough to be in control of the situation, so last week we had to dig out a result which has got us back into it.

“But the pressure is all on Partick. They are trying to stay in there, we are fighting to get in there.

"We are underdogs who are rising to the challenge.

“So I don't see us under pressure. We are ready to fight for something we can grab a hold of.

“The pressure isn't on us, it's on Partick to try and stay in there.”

Despite his determination to get his side into the top four, McGlynn admits they’ll be looking close to home for a favour this Saturday as arch rivals Dunfermline travel to take on Partick.

He said, “Of course, we have to look after ourselves first.

"You really want things to be in your own hands, but yes, we need favours.

“Everyone in this league is still fighting for something.

"Dunfermline are still down there near the bottom and they go to Firhill now buoyant after a good result against Ayr United.

“They'll be desperate to win to get themselves away from that Championship play-off position.

“That'll be a tricky game for Partick so we have to take care of ourselves and hope that the Pars can do us a favour.

“Come 5 o'clock on Saturday it could all very much be in the mix again.”

Rovers head to New Douglas Park for a crunch match with Hamilton who, although cannot take a top four spot, will have designs on closing the four-point gap between themselves in sixth place and Raith.

Rovers remain unbeaten against Stuart Taylor’s side, with two draws in Kirkcaldy sandwiching an excellent 3-0 win on Hamilton’s home patch.

McGlynn said: “We now go to Hamilton on the back of a very good win and want to make sure they don't jump above us.

“We want to keep that unbeaten run against them going.

"We need to keep a clean sheet in an ideal world and score a goal or two.

“We want the worst case scenario to be that we beat Hamilton if Partick also win, which is out of our control.

“It was nice to score a late winner against Partick because we've had a few kicks in the teeth this season with regard to losing them.

“It would be nice to be in a position on Saturday where we're not needing another last minute winner, albeit that doesn't give the opposition much time to get one back.

“I'd just be delighted to get one and hopefully take it to the last game of the season.

“Again, your imagination takes you forward, maybe too far forward because we have to deal with Hamilton first, but can you imagine if Kilmarnock have to come to Stark's Park needing a win to win the league and we need a win to get to the play-offs?