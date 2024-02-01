Saints boss Robbie Raeside encourages his side during last weekend's 3-0 defeat at Dunipace (Pic Scott Louden)

And Saints’ miserable few days continued on Tuesday when they were knocked out of the Challenge Cup at the 4th Round stage in a shock 2-0 home loss to second division Kennoway Star Hearts.

Referring to the three-goal league humbling in Denny which leaves United fourth on 33 points from 16 matches, Raeside told the Herald and Citizen: "We went into that game without the suspended Kyle Sneddon and Cammy Lumsden, who are both good, defensive minded players.

“We also lost defender Lewis Lorimer – on loan from Dundee – on the Thursday night. So we didn’t have our troubles to seek going into that game. I put out one of our most attack minded teams that I’ve had, necessitated by the guys that I had unavailable.

"I went there to have a go and I probably feel let down by the players because they didn’t perform. The back players didn’t take the ball enough, the midfielders didn’t look for the ball to get on it enough and when they did they were caught on it. And the front players didn’t cause their back players enough problems.

"We were second best in every department. It was disappointing, because the team was put out to go toe to toe with them. Having said that, I think Ryan Dignan was fouled in the build-up to their first goal and Scott Reekie missed a sitter from three yards when hit the crossbar at 1-0. But we didn’t lose to Dunipace because of that.”

Three days after their pasting at ’Pace, Saints exited the cup in a match switched to their Clayton Caravan Park Recreation Ground due to problems with the Treaton Park pitch.

United, without cup-tied Lewis Payne and Owen Andrew, or Calum Brodie, James Collins, Dave Shields and Lewis Lorimer due to injury, had a controversial decision go against them on 51 minutes, with the game still goalless.

Ryan Roche had a penalty given against him for a challenge on a Hearts player. despite it appearing no contact was made. And Kennoway’s Dylan Walker duly blasted the resultant spot kick past Saints keeper Logan Halliday.

A bizarre incident five minutes later was to cost United dearly, with Cammy Lumsden’s attempt to send a free-kick forward illegally blocked by a Star player standing just two yards away.

But referee Taylor’s back was turned so he never saw how close the Star man was when making the interception, play continued and Euan Wilson lobbed the loose ball into an empty net as all other players in the vicinity were expecting the free kick to be retaken.

But the goal stood and things went from bad to worse for Saints as Roche limped off the park following a shocking challenge by Lewis Bennett that could easily have resulted in a red card rather than the yellow brandished by Mr Taylor.

Raeside added: “We lost a couple of ridiculous goals. The players are insisting it was a clear dive for the penalty and the second goal was even more of a farce.

"The referee has turned his back as we’ve taken the quick free-kick, their player’s put his foot out from a yard away and blocked the ball.

"But the referee hasn’t seen it, so when he turns round, the ball ricochets to one of their players who chips it over my goalie who is out his goal. It was ridiculous.

"But I can’t blame the referee because he’s never seen it. It just seems to be the way things are going for us just now.

“We’ve lost three games in a row, the first time it's happened in the 21 months I’ve been in charge. It’s very disappointing but we’ve just got to pick ourselves up and try and earn the rub of the green.”

Saints host Edinburgh South in the King Cup 2nd Round this Saturday, kick-off 2.30pm.