The Spartans 0-1 East Fife: Alan Trouten penalty keeps Fifers four clear at top

East Fife supporters celebrate with the players after Alan Trouten’s successful penalty against The Spartans last Saturday afternoon (Pictures by Kenny Mackay)

East Fife ensured they stayed four points clear at the top of the William Hill League Two table thanks to a hard-fought 1-0 away win at The Spartans last Saturday.

Second-placed Peterhead sealed a last-gasp 4-3 win at Bonnyrigg Rose – and that made it all the more crucial that Dick Campbell’s side secured the three points and got back to winning ways after losing out at Elgin City the previous weekend.

Alan Trouten – who was recently named the SPFL League Two Player of the Month for January – kept up his remarkable campaign to date scoring the winner against Dougie Samuel’s side.

He fired home from the penalty spot with just over ten minutes remaining in the capital to secure his 18th league goal of the season.

Speaking to East Fife TV, assistant manager Ian Campbell hailed his players’ battling spirit, saying: “It was hard-fought. Spartans are a good side. It is a great place to get three points. Fair play to our guys – they were tremendous.

"We defended well. A couple of guys have broken noses there! There is a cause we are all fighting for. They threw the kitchen sink but we looked organised. On the counter we can be a potent threat.

"Our character was great. I’m so proud of them (the players). There wasn’t much in it but I think we deserved it.”

East Fife now host Bonnyrigg Rose this Saturday at home, and ahead of that match, Campbell added: “We need to keep doing what we have been doing. Let’s do more of the same.

"We’ve got competition for places and we’ve had a great transfer window. We have guys coming back from injury.

"Bonnyrigg will get massive respect from us but we are at home and we will approach going out to win the game.”

East Fife Girls & Women also kept up their title tilt over the weekend, winning 2-0 away to Glasgow Girls & Women to stay four points clear at the top of the Barclays Scottish Women’s Championship.

Liz Anderson’s side secured the three points in that one thanks to goals from Fern Newbigging and Katie Bryce.

They now host bottom club Hutchison Vale this Sunday afternoon at the MGM Timber Bayview.