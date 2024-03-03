The Spartans 1-3 East Fife: Revitalised ace Alan Trouten at the double as Fifers pick up crucial victory

Alan Trouten celebrates levelling for East Fife against The Spartans (Photo: Kenny Mackay)

Dick Campbell’s side travelled to Ainslie Park knowing a win was needed to give them any hope of catching up with the top four, and they managed to overcome an early set-back – when Cammy Russell slammed home after just four minutes – with veteran Trouten, who has returned to a forward role under Campbell’s stewardship, levelling the match after 23 minutes when he deftly finished Robbie Hamilton’s cross.

And then, in the second half, East Fife ace Nathan Austin took advantage of a massive error at the back to slot home one-on-one past Blair Carswell just before the hour mark.

The Methil men then sealed the three points five minutes from time when Trouten grabbed his second, showing his attacking prowess, following in and tapping home after Scott Shepherd’s initial effort wasn’t dealt with.

Alan Trouten wheels away after making it 3-1 to East Fife against The Spartans (Photo: Kenny Mackay)

"I’m on a good wee run,” matchwinner Trouten told East Fife TV. “I’ve been playing higher up the pitch since the new manager has came in and it is something I have done my whole career so I am happy to do it.

"Robbie (Hamilton’s) cross was nice and early for the first goal and I managed to tuck it away nicely. The second was just one of those ones – the ball could have bounced over and you just need to get a touch on it to make sure it goes over the line.”

He added: “It is a great result at a very tough place to come. After a poor start we managed to come back and get an important three points. The manager and the coaching staff have been brilliant.

"They want an intensity from us and that is in training too, not just during a match. They were disappointed in us after last weekend’s first-half performance (against Forfar Athletic) and they made it clear that it wouldn’t be accepted.

(Photo: Kenny Mackay)

"And today we knuckled down and made sure that we played with that intensity.”