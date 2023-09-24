The Spartans 2-2 East Fife: Greig McDonald's men stage comeback as Fash finally bags League 2 goal

East Fife boss Greig McDonald on the touchline (Photo: Alan Murray)

The forward, 29, netted the Fifers second strike against The Spartans at Ainslie Park as his team secured a point against Dougie Samuel’s side, despite going two goals down during an entertaining 2-2 draw.

“It was great for Fash (Nathan Austin) to get the second goal and it was a great move,” manager McDonald told EFTV. “Strikers thrive on scoring goals and Fash will have a big say on how our season goes.

“We came roaring back and the guys showed that character and desire. We got a quick goal back and we then made some really positive attacking substitutions. In the end, actually looking back, I think we could have won it.

"When you look at the match as a whole, you have to be pleased to come here and get a point, especially when you are 2-0 down, even if we probably didn’t deserve to be losing by that margin at that point in the match.

“Their first goal was their first shot at goal – that can happen but we should have done better in terms of closing the ball down. We had three or four good chances in that first half and our inter-play was nice too, we should have been winning.

“The second goal saw an inexplicable decision in the build up to not give a foul for a high boot which should have gone for us. We didn’t deserve to be two goals down and credit to the team for battling back.”

East Fife now host Forfar Athletic this Saturday afternoon as they look to leapfrog the Angus club and keep on the coattails of the top six sides, who are currently packed in at the other end of the table.

The Fifers sit in eighth place on just six points from their opening seven outings, with the Loons above them one place by a single point.