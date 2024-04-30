Glenrothes FC co-gaffer John Martin was deeply frustrated by Ali Ramzan's red card

Glens’ pre-match plans were thrown into disarray as they went down to 10 men almost straight away, and – although they battled bravely thereafter – the Warout Stadium hosts went on to concede a goal in each half in a 2-0 loss which left them fourth bottom and only above the East of Scotland League Premier Division relegation places on goal difference with four matches remaining.

“The referee has deemed what Ali did as being serious foul play,” Martin told the Glenrothes Gazette. “It happened in the middle of the park, bang in front of the technical areas.

"But when I saw it live I just didn't think it was a red card and not one of their players claimed for it.

"But when I saw it live I just didn’t think it was a red card and not one of their players claimed for it.

"The ball had bounced up to maybe waist height, Ali’s gone in to tackle their player in a 50/50.

"He turned his back, caught him with his hip and the guy’s gone down.

"You know from opposition players’ reactions and not one of their players asked for the foul.

"The referee, who was only five yards away, went straight for his back pocket and gave Ali the red card to my frustration.

"It’s probably the worst decision I’ve ever seen in football.

"The referee somehow saw it as serious foul play, which baffled me. The linesman was right in front of it as well so I asked him why he didn’t get involved and he said that the referee had just made his decision and he couldn’t change it.

"So I don’t know what the point was of the linesman being there.

"I have watched the video of the incident back and we will be appealing it.”

Lodging that appeal meant Ramzan will likely be available for Glens’ crucial home league game against second bottom Crossgates Primrose tonight (Tuesday), kick-off 7.15pm.

Martin’s men then visit third-bottom Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts this Saturday, kick-off 2pm, in another vital contest. They are also in league action at home to Dunbar United next Tuesday, May 7, kick-off 7.30pm.