There's plenty of points to play for, says Raith Rovers star Dario

Dario Zanatta (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The Canadian is the club’s top scorer this season and though the goals throughout the team have dried up of late, he says heading into the last quarter this weekend, the improved performance in the 0-0 draw against Partick shows that the Stark’s Park side have what it takes to claim a top four spot.

“If we’d won the match we would have gone third so that’s a bit frustrating that we didn’t capitalise on that,” he said, “but every other team in the league drew over the weekend except Queen of the South won and you probably weren’t expecting that if you looked at the fixtures beforehand.

“There’s still so much to play for. The play-offs, the top of the league, everything like that.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There’s still a whole quarter to go and that’s quite a few games.

“We’re keen to push on from here and we’re looking forward to it.”

The 24-year-old points to Dundee’s ascension to the Premiership last season as proof that anything could happen between now and the end of the season in the Championship, where of late none of the top five sides have managed a sustained run of wins.

He said: “If you looked at Dundee at this time last year, you’d never have thought that they would be in the Premiership at this moment.

“I think they were fourth of fifth if I remember correctly, so it’s all about timing.

“If you pick up a few wins before the play-offs, the next thing you know you’re in a really good spot.

“We know that there is still so much to play for and we’re keen to push on from this position.”

Raith now face Ayr United at Stark’s Park on Saturday and will hope to bring the run of 10 without a win to an end, as well as making up for a poor Boxing Day display at Somerset Park.

Zanatta said: “We’re really comfortable playing on this surface. Especially at this time of year.

“I think everyone has seen Partick’s pitch and you don’t want to be playing there!