'They all absolutely loved competing' - Kirkcaldy Ice Skating Club head coach Jackie Coubrough hails girls' efforts at British Championships

Hannah Robertson shows her great poise

Competing against the best young talents the UK has to offer, the Kirkcaldy Ice Skating Club member ended up in 19th place overall, 18th in the short programme (which lasted two minutes 45 seconds) and 20th in the long programme (three-and-a-half minutes).

“Arcadia was first to skate after her five-minute warm-up so she didn’t have time to think about her injury,” club head coach Jackie Coubrough told the Fife Free Press.

"It was only later in the day I realised the extent of her injury as she had significant bruising on her hip.

Maddie Lynch leaps off ice

“Arcadia was pleased with what she did and it was great experience for her. She did really well against tough competition.

"It wasn’t that long ago that she came back from a torn ligament injury which had kept her off for a while.”

Arcadia’s Kirkcaldy clubmate Hannah Robertson, 15, also competed in the junior class in Sheffield, finishing 16th overall which was made up of 16th in both the short and long programmes.

"Hannah did exceptionally well because it was her first one at this age group," Coubrough added. “She was glad to be there and just go out and enjoy it.

Arcadia Ward competed despite injury

"She had a great competition and loved every minute. She was so excited.”

Kirkcaldy's third representative at the British Championships, Maddie Lynch, 13, competed in the advanced novice class, finishing 21st and 18th respectively in the short and long programmes to finish 19th overall.

"I think Maddie handled it really well,” Coubrough said. “She was the youngest of the three and took everything in her stride.”

The three girls are in practice for their next big event, the Kirkcaldy Ice Skating Club Christmas Gala from 11.30am to 1.30pm on Saturday, December 17.

Tickets priced £5 to see some wonderful skating performances by a total of 45 young skaters at the rink in Rosslyn Street are now available from reception or at the door on the day.

"It is a fundraising gala to raise funds for the ice costs because they have gone up so much,” Coubrough added.

"The skaters will all be performing to Christmas numbers. It’s geared to an audience rather than judges.

