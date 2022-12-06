'They are flying this season' - Raith Rovers ace Lewis Vaughan expects tough test against Morton in SPFL Trust Trophy

Lewis Vaughan at Rovers training (Pic Ross Parker/SNS Group)

Rovers – the cup holders – go into the game on the back of three consecutive league defeats and are seventh in the standings with 22 points from 17 games.

Dougie Imrie’s Morton are currently fourth on 29 points from the same number of matches after drawing 1-1 at Arbroath last weekend and Vaughan reckons they are a dangerous side.

“We obviously won the cup last year so we’ll try and hold it again but it will be a difficult game against Morton,” Vaughan told SPFL Trust Football Powered podcast.

Lewis Vaughan during a Raith Rovers training session at Stark's Park in Kirkcaldy in November 17 (Pic: Ross Parker/SNS Group)

"They are absolutely flying this season, they’ve started the league so well.

"They’ve got a great squad down there and a good manager as well so we expect a really tough game.

"I will hopefully be playing and get my first goal of the season.”

Vaughan, 26, returned to the Rovers ranks recently after enduring a lengthy spell out due to the fourth ACL tear of his injury-ravaged career.

"It has been difficult to be fair,” he added. “I don’t know any player that’s had four ACL injuries and come back.

"Hopefully I’ve been one of the first to do so. Raith have been absolutely amazing for me.

"You don’t see much loyalty in football these days and the club’s been so loyal to me and gone above and beyond for me on numerous occasions.

"I can’t speak highly enough of the club for what they’ve done for me.

"I’ve been at the club since I was 16. It probably helps that I went through the youth system at Raith and they kind of see me as being one of their own.

"They treat me like one of their own as well.

"The manager who left, John McGlynn, and the new gaffer – Ian Murray – has been amazing with me as well.

"It’s a small run community club and the fans have been absolutely amazing with me, I’ve not seen one negative comment been posted on social media or said wherever, in the stadium or at training.

"Everybody’s just said they can’t wait for me to get back and the reception I got when I came back for my first appearance was unbelievable, something I’ve never seen before.