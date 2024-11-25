'They seemed disappointed' - East Fife assistant boss on late Edinburgh City call-off being 'correct decision'

Edinburgh City’s Meadowbank surface was still snow covered when East Fife arrived (Pictures by Kenny Mackay)

East Fife assistant manager Ian Campbell believes the late decision to call-off Saturday’s William Hill League Two fixture against Edinburgh City was the right one.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fifers’ first-team squad, and a crowd of away supporters, had already arrived at Meadowbank Stadium for the match – which was originally set as a 3pm kick-off.

There was no indications of an unplayable pitch that morning, but by the time East Fife arrived the surface was still snow covered and a pitch inspection was organised for 2.30pm with a potential kick-off time of 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the inspection failed with the match being called off just half an hour before the original kick-off time when the majority of lower league fixtures across Scotland had been postponed earlier in the day.

"It has been a strange day,” assistant boss Campbell told East Fife TV. “I was surprised to hear mid-morning that was pitch was distinctly playable and that there was no intentions of an inspection.

"So we had arrived to do our pre-match work and when we came over the pitch was covered in snow.

"To be fair to everyone here, they were trying to get the game on. We were waiting an hour for the pitch and side areas to be cleared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The referee then called it. We were here to play the game but it was probably the right decision with player and fans’ safety in mind. That has to be the main consideration.”

Injury-hit East Fife will now be hoping to have more returnees to the squad this coming Saturday when they travel to Midlothian outfit Bonnyrigg Rose having had a weekend off.

They travelled to the capital with a threadbare squad again after being able to only name two outfield first-teamers on the bench last weekend at Clyde.

"It has been a day to remember for the wrong reasons,” Campbell added. “Edinburgh City were fighting up against it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Virtually the whole of Scotland’s lower leagues were wiped out so I don’t have an issue.

"We left the referee to get on with it. They (Edinburgh City) seemed to be disappointed that the game was off but I don’t that is fair or reasonable.

"Hopefully we will get this game rearranged quickly.”

On social media, an Edinburgh City spokesperson apologised “for any inconvenience caused” by the late call-off.

“Despite the efforts of our fans, volunteers and staff the referee has deemed the pitch unplayable,” they said.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused. All tickets will still be valid for the rescheduled date.”

Twelve SPFL ties were forced off over the weekend, with no League Two matches taking place.