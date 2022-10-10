'They will see my physical strength and a lot more' - new 6ft 8' Raith Rovers striker John Frederiksen hopes to make fans smile

John Frederiksen pictured after joining Raith Rovers (Pic by Tony Fimister)

The imposing Faroese ace, 26, who is nicknamed ‘The Helicopter’, made his debut as a substitute in Saturday’s 3-0 home Championship win over Cove Rangers having told Raith TV upon signing 24 hours earlier: “I’m very happy to finally put the Raith shirt on my back.

"I’ve been waiting for many weeks now and burning inside for playing and wanting to get out on the pitch in front of people.

"I think I’m bringing something totally different into the team but I guess it’s necessary.

"I have more physique than most of the people here. But of course I’m having a very clear mentality.

"People will see that when I’m going on the pitch. Totally clear about winning, totally clear about taking care of the team in the best way.

"They will see my physical strength and they will see a lot more.

"I love playing for the fans. I love to give the fans something to celebrate, something to have a good time about.

"My goal for going on the pitch is to make the people smile.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frederiksen started his football journey in the youth system of NB Bornholm in his hometown of Nexo, Denmark.

After also being connected to the youth systems of Midtbornholm, Ikast and FC Copenhagen he signed his first professional contract with NB Bornholm before moving to Fredensborg in 2014.

The chance to play in the Faroese league arose in 2017 when Freeriksenn signed for 07 Vestur before moving on to another Faroese team, HB.

Frederiksen moved back to Denmark in 2019 to play for Frem and then Skovshoved before then playing football in the Finnish second tier with Musan Salama.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was most recently with SKU Amstetten in the Austrian Football Second League before becoming a free agent at the end of May.