This is when 2020 Raith Rovers Hall of Fame tickets go on sale

The date for the sale of tickets for the 2020 Raith Rovers Hall of Fame has been set.
The hugely popular annual event is booked for November 9 next year at the Adam Smith Theatre.
And tickets go on general sale on Saturday, November 30 – almost a year in advance! They are expected to sell out very quickly with another full house anticipated.
The tickets will be available from the theatre box office – and more details will be announced before the sale day.
Show organisers have kept the prices at £30 with a £60 VIP ticket.