Thistle Legends wilt in the sun as first team hits eight

Fife Thistle............................8

Fife Thistle Legends...............1

Thistle kicked off their pre-season when the first team faced the Legends squad consisting of players who have represented the club over the past 25 years.

For the first team it was a chance to get a look at the new look squad in order to prepare for the new campaign which gets underway on August 11.

With 12 minutes gone it was the Legends who took the lead though when great play from Murray sent Kerr through on goal where the veteran showed his usual prowess to slot past Sullivan.

It was somewhat against the run of play that the current squad levelled in the 25th minutes when Munro opened up the defence with a great through ball where Watt was on hand to finish from close range.

With a few older legs in the team and the heat it was almost inevitable that the Legends players would fade as the match wore on and just minutes after the restart Jukes put his side in front after excellent play from McLuckie then on the hour mark it was 3-1 with McLuckie involved again this time combining with Petrie to give Barrie a simple tap in.

There was still a threat from the Legends team with Donald and Shepherd forcing saves from Sullivan but in the 75th minute the win for the current squad was all but sealed when Petrie split the defence with a neat pass to Beech who unselfishly teed up Jukes to prod home his second from close range.

As time ticked away the first team were dominant as the Legends wilted and with SIX minutes left Beech got the goal his performance deserved as he converted a McLean pass.

Two minutes later he doubled his tally to make it 7-1 after Kirby waltzed his way through the Legends side before setting him up.

Beech completed a five minute hat-trick in 89th minute.

In the end the scoreline was somewhat harsh on the Legends side but plenty positives to take into the next match for the first team.

Commercial Arms man of the match – Allan Murray.

First team squad – Sullivan, Watt, Carson, Gilchrist, Bell, Malone, McArthur, Kirby, Jukes, Beech, McLuckie, Barrie, Gough, McGlashan, Munro, McCabe, M. Hallam, McLean, Petrie.

Legends squad – Ross Keracher, Mike Lawrie, Stuart Dunn, Nick Hallam, Jamie Laing, Rory Shepherd, Chris Dunstan, John Balfour, Dougie Niven, Steve Snedker, Willie Kerr, Kevin Ross, Alex Smith, Mark Gorgon, Allan Murray, John Moir, Duncan Donald.

Tomorrow (Saturday) the first team continue their pre-season build up when they play host to Glenrothes Strollers with a 2pm kick off at Balmullo then on Wednesday (25) they host Newport.