Thistle made to rue missed chances in home defeat

Thistle take full points in a local derby in midweek winning 3-1 away to St Andrews University, with goals from Simpson, Barrie and Harrow lifting the Balmullo side up to third in the table.

Next up was a home tie last weekend against Markinch whom Thistle had disposed of comfortably in the reverse fixture, but the visitors went into the match on form after a strong start to the season.

Inside the opening minute Harrow should have opened the scoring for the hosts when he latched onto a through ball, but with just the keeper to beat he fired straight into the arms of Clements.

Just a minute later Kerr saw a goal bound effort cleared off the line.

Thistle were enjoying the majority of the play in the early stages and in the 18th minute deservedly took the lead when a half clearance was dummied by Moir and Shepherd dispatched a looping effort into the top corner of the net.

However, with their first real shot on goal Markinch levelled the match just a minute later when Simpson failed to clear the danger properly, with his tame clearance falling to Marshall who fired a rocket shot into the roof of the net from all of 30 yards out.

Thistle lost the services of Munro midway through the half through injury but this did not seem to disrupt the flow of the game with Bell forcing a great save from Clements and then Barrie struck the crossbar with an audacious effort from a Shepherd cross as the home side rallied.

After a decent first half it was a little disappointing from a Thistle perspective to go in level at the break, but worse was to follow early in the second half when Markinch took the lead after Baillie fired home from close range after good play from Johnston.

The flow of the game had changed with the visitors now having the upper hand, and it came as little surprise when they increased their advantage in the 75th minute when Brown picked out Hendry who was offside, however Bell flicked the ball on as he attempted to knock the ball away leaving Hendry to slot past Sullivan one on one.

The goal of the game arrived just minutes later when Markinch made it 4-1 after McAllister took advantage of the time allowed to him, to rifle a rocket shot of the underside of the crossbar from just inside the box.

Thistle grabbed a lifeline in the 85 th minute when Barrie pulled one back after good work from Kerr but in the end it was too little too late for Thistle, who had what has been a rare day off in front of goal this season.

Commercial Arms Man of the Match – James Bell.

Fife Thistle- Sullivan, Kerr, Watt, Carson (Petrie 73), Bell, Simpson, Munro (Brown 25) (Mark Gorgon 63), Moir (Marc Gorgon 66), Shepherd (Connell 54), Barrie, Harrow.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Thistle face a trip to league leaders Eastvale with a 2pm kick off at Greig Park, Windygates.