Thistle relegated after 3-2 defeat to Methilhill Strollers

Thistle recorded a midweek 3-0 win against St Andrews University in the league with Greig Barrie, Ross Cameron and Shaun McLean on target to make it three wins in a row.

They went into Saturday’s tie knowing that a win against the Strollers could keep their survival hopes alive whilst defeat would mean relegation for only the second time in the club’s 24 year history.

Thistle got off to the worst possible start when Ross conceded a cheap penalty in the second minute of the match which Mathieson fired past Henderson.

Strollers doubled their advantage when Shepherd gifted possession as Thistle attacked allowing Beattie to release Sullivan who drove through 1 on 1 with Henderson who seemed to be caught out of position allowing the striker an easy finish.

On the hour mark Allan had a great chance to pull a goal back when McLean sent him through on goal but with just the keeper to beat he pulled his effort well wide of target with time to spare.

In the 64th minute Thistle finally pulled a goal back when an inviting ball into the box from Shepherd was turned into his own net by Crookston to make it 2-1.

Thistle were still well short of the performance they had served up the previous Saturday away to Kelty but they were at least beginning to take control of the game but as often happens when teams are pushing on for a goal they were caught with a quick counter in the 78th minute.

Sullivan latched onto a long ball and dispatched a well placed shot past Henderson.

Simpson had a great chance to reduce the deficit in the 80th minute when he found himself through on goal but his effort was well blocked by Patterson.

In the 82nd minute Thistle pulled a goal back when a driven free kick from Bell was expertly finished by Kirby with a rasping effort but time was running out for Thistle to grab the goals they needed for the win and despite throwing everything at the Strollers they could not get the win they needed meaning relegation to the Kingdom of Fife First Division.

Commercial Arms MoM – Callum Thaw.

Thistle – Henderson, Ireland, C Thaw, Ross, Bell, Cameron, McGlashan (McLean 46), Shepherd (Foulkes 69), Kirby, Allan (Simpson 66), Barrie (Campbell 75)

Sub – Sullivan

Tomorrow (Saturday) Thistle play host to Kirkcaldy YM in the League Cup at 2pm.