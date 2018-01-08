Thornton Hibs 0-0 Lochore Welfare: Spoils shared in bounce game

Thornton Hibs and Lochore Welfare fought out a goalless draw in a hastily arranged friendly last Saturday.

Both sides’ league games – against Fauldhouse United and Dundee East Craigie – failed to survive the freezing conditions so the bounce game was played on East Fife’s new artificial surface.

It never seems to be warm at New Bayview but it was even colder than usual and the few supporters who

braved the elements couldn’t even get some goals to heat them up.

It was Lochore’s young team who took most of the plaudits from this game with the crossbar coming to the Hibs’ rescue on more than occasion.

Mid-table Hibs host Dalkeith Thistle this Saturday in the East Premier League.