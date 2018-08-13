Thornton Hibs 0-1 Lochee Utd: Hibs suffer narrow loss

Lochee United visited Memorial Park on Saturday as the bookies’ favourites for the Superleague and in the opening stages they looked like living up to that billing.

They threw everything at the Hibs’ defence and opened the scoring after eight minutes when Scott McComiskie got on the end of Greg Kirk’s deep cross and his low drive flashed into the bottom corner of the net.

The Bluebells continued to enjoy the bulk of possession with Ryan Linton making a great tipover to prevent Kieran McWalter’s shot from counting. Thornton gradually weathered the storm though and came more into things without seriously troubling Lennard Ewing in the visitors’ goal.

So that’s now two games played with the Hibs still looking to score their first goal of the season. Hopefully this will come next Saturday when Whitburn are the visitors to Memorial Park.

Thornton Hibs: Linton, Keatings, McMillan, S.Drummond, A.Drummond, Millar, Orrock, Hepburn, Anthony, Thomson, Coleman. Subs: Shanks, Kiristino, Shields, McNab, Ireland.

Meanwhile, the Hibs U19’s got their league campaign underway with a draw against East Fife Academy at a miserable Memorial Park.

The young Hibs went ahead in the 12th minute when Travis McBride’s deep cross was cleverly volleyed home first time by Ryan Wilson.

They held on to this lead until the 55th minute when Jordan Mackenzie equalised with a well struck free-kick that entered the net just inside the post.

Yet another great free-kick, this time by the Hibs’ striker Max Bain, allowed his team to regain the lead in the 75th minute and they came close to extending this lead with a powerful strike from Archie Watson that was well saved by Kyle Moran.

Just when it looked as though Pete Simpson’s side would take all three points, another superb free-kick, this time from John Beattie earned the visitors a share of the spoils.