Thornton Hibs 0-4 Broughty Athletic: Emphatic Fed keep pressure on Lochee United

This was a day to forget for Thornton Hibs who never looked like taking anything from this game against Broughty Athletic.

Broughty led in the 16th minute when Derryn Kesson’s low cross was converted at the back post by Kevin Milne, but it wasn’t until the 47th minute that they could net again, this time through Gordon Macdonald who stole in at the back post.

The day of woe continued for the Hibs when Ben Anthony was red-carded in the 64th minute following a melee involving numerous players from both sides. By the 70th minute it was all over bar the shouting when Gordon Macdonald fired home at the back post.

The Fed were reduced to ten men when Brian Clark was ordered-off for shouting his displeasure at a

decision taken by the ref’s assistant, but this didn’t hinder his team-mates at all, with Paul McLellan hammering the final nail in the coffin by scoring from an acute angle after Ryan Linton had made a good save from his first attempt.

The defeat saw Thornton slip to fourth in the East Superleague, while Broughty keep up the pressure on leaders Lochee United in second. Next up for Thornton are Stoneywood Parkvale in the Scottish Junior Cup second round.

Hibs: Linton, S.Drummond, McMillan, A.Drummond, Millar, Orrock, Keatings, McNab, Ireland, Thomson, Kiristino. Subs: Robertson, Coleman, Anthony, Adam, Hepburn.

Broughty: Ross, Blair, Harwood, Roberts, McLellan, F.Smith, Hay, S.Smith, Kesson, Warwick, Milne. Subs: McNaughton, McCunnie, Clark, Macdonald, Macpherson.