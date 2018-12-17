Thornton Hibs 1-0 Bathgate Thistle: Hibs set up derby tie with Glenrothes

At a bitterly cold Memorial Park, Thornton Hibs made it into the quarter-finals of the V Tech SMT Fife and Lothians Cup after a narrow 1-0 win over Bathgate Thistle.

The match was by no means a classic but both sets of players ought to be congratulated for their efforts as the strong wind and freezing hail proved extremely difficult to deal with.

In the first-half, Garry Thomson was out of luck no fewer than four times the final attempt coming when he ran onto a great Scott Orrock through pass but at the crucial moment the ball took an awkward bobble and the chance was gone.

For the visitors, Jordan Mungall put in a terrific teasing cross from deep that none of his team-mates could capitalise on. Lewis Milton had a strong drive that was wide of its intended target to leave the first-half goal-less.

The breakthrough finally came in the 66th minute when Andy Adam’s free-kick found the head of Thomson with Michael McGhee powerless to prevent the ball nestling in the back of the net.

The closest Bathgate came to find an equaliser came when Stephen Easton dashed up the left flank before pulling the ball back into the path of Stuart Macleod who could only volley the ball wide of goal.

Although Andy Adam close to doubling the Hibs’ advantage with a shot that came back off the upright, there was no further scoring allowing Craig Gilbert’s side to ease into the quarter-final where they’ll travel to take on Glenrothes at Warout next year.

Hibs have no game this weekend due to the festive break.

GI Joinery Hibs Man of the Match – Jimmy Shields

Thornton Hibs: Linton, Robertson, Shields, S.Drummond, Millar, Orrock, Coleman, Hepburn, Ireland, Thomson, Adam. Subs: A.Drummond, Crichton, Wilson, Shanks.

Bathgate Thistle: McGhee, Thomson, Mungall, Shala, Taylor, Burns, Cormack, Milton, Feeney, Macleod, Easton. Subs: McKee, Duncan, Morgan.