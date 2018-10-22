Thornton Hibs 1-0 Glenrothes

Thornton Hibs collected all three points from the derby but Glenrothes will probably feel that they deserved something from the game following a much improved second-half performance.

The Hibs came flying out of the blocks and deservedly led after 16 minutes when Garry Thomson coolly skipped round Jack Small before shooting home from close range.

Thomson almost snatched the second with a great diving header from Ben Anthony’s cross that flashed inches wide. Daniel McNab came even closer with a shot that smacked off the post and when the ball rebounded into the path of Stuart Drummond, he looked odds on to score but Gavin Moffat made a great goal-line clearance to deny the Hibs’ skipper.

On the hour mark, Drummond copied Moffat with an equally impressive clearance off the line as the visitors awoke from their slumbers. It wasn’t all Glenrothes though and a superb block by Gary Pearson denied McNab a certain goal and then Small did well to push Scott Orrock’s attempt around the post.

Barry Cockburn’s side threw everything at the Hibs’ defence in the closing minutes in search of an equaliser.

First Lea Schiavone’s low cross flashed right across the face of goal with Lee Celentano and Graeme Walker inches away from making a telling touch. Callum Kinnes then saw a shot whistle just wide of its intended target and in stoppage time Ryan Linton made a terrific save from John Martin before Chris McNab sounded the final whistle much to the relief of those in green and white.

Thornton Hibs: Linton, Robertson, McMillan, S.Drummond, Hepburn, Orrock, Keatings, Coleman, Anthony, Thomson, McNab. Subs: A.Drummond, Shanks, Adam, Malcolm, Shields.

Glenrothes: Small, Kinnes, Schiavone, Pearson, Jordan Leslie, Napier, Walker, Martin, Celentano, King. Subs: Ormiston, Glancy, Buchan, Gear.