Thornton Hibs 2-0 Edinburgh South: McCallion and Soutar goals earn Thornton spot in round two
Saturday’s opening goal came on 13 minutes when Andy McCallion stabbed home from close range.
Early in the second half, Craig Doctor denied the visitors’ Ciaran Vaughan with a great save. The next goal came at the other end when John Soutar headed in Murray Black's cross.
Doctor then made two terrific saves to deny Jamie Kerr and Kenny O'Brien.
Lewis Whitelaw kept out McCallion, before Doctor denied Blake Wales and the away side’s Jordan Cropley's hit the bar with an inswinging corner before Reece Standen blazed over.
Hibs’ Harris Duffy had to be helped off after a reckless challenge by Wales.
Thornton, in league action at Bo’ness Athletic tomorrow (Tuesday), kick-off 7.45pm, visit Leith Athletic in the King Cup 2nd Round this Saturday, kick-off 3pm.
The Station Hotel/ Copland Glazing Hibs Man of the Match was Craig Doctor.
Thornton Hibs: Doctor, Rodger, Hay, Shanks, Cunningham, Allan, Black, Duffy, McCallion, Coleman, Soutar. Subs: McMillan, Drummond, Thomson, Crichton, Sutherland.
Edinburgh South: Whitelaw, Addison, Brennan, Roose, Vaughan, Stewart, O'Brien, Cropley, Ballantyne, Kerr, Blaney. Subs: Martin, Wales, Standen, Fox, Ferguson, Thompson.
Referee: Mr W. McAleese