Thornton Hibs 2-0 Edinburgh South: McCallion and Soutar goals earn Thornton spot in round two

A 2-0 home success over Edinburgh South earned Thornton Hibs a second round League Cup spot.
By John Laing
Published 4th Mar 2024, 13:08 GMT
Updated 4th Mar 2024, 13:11 GMT
John Soutar (11) heads home the second goal for Thornton HibsJohn Soutar (11) heads home the second goal for Thornton Hibs
Saturday’s opening goal came on 13 minutes when Andy McCallion stabbed home from close range.

Early in the second half, Craig Doctor denied the visitors’ Ciaran Vaughan with a great save. The next goal came at the other end when John Soutar headed in Murray Black's cross.

Doctor then made two terrific saves to deny Jamie Kerr and Kenny O'Brien.

Kennoway Star Hearts Youth Football Club were the match ball sponsors. The Hibs took to the field with members of their girls team.Kennoway Star Hearts Youth Football Club were the match ball sponsors. The Hibs took to the field with members of their girls team.
Lewis Whitelaw kept out McCallion, before Doctor denied Blake Wales and the away side’s Jordan Cropley's hit the bar with an inswinging corner before Reece Standen blazed over.

Hibs’ Harris Duffy had to be helped off after a reckless challenge by Wales.

Thornton, in league action at Bo’ness Athletic tomorrow (Tuesday), kick-off 7.45pm, visit Leith Athletic in the King Cup 2nd Round this Saturday, kick-off 3pm.

The Station Hotel/ Copland Glazing Hibs Man of the Match was Craig Doctor.

Ciaran Vaughan and Dean McMillan during Saturday's gameCiaran Vaughan and Dean McMillan during Saturday's game
Thornton Hibs: Doctor, Rodger, Hay, Shanks, Cunningham, Allan, Black, Duffy, McCallion, Coleman, Soutar. Subs: McMillan, Drummond, Thomson, Crichton, Sutherland.

Edinburgh South: Whitelaw, Addison, Brennan, Roose, Vaughan, Stewart, O'Brien, Cropley, Ballantyne, Kerr, Blaney. Subs: Martin, Wales, Standen, Fox, Ferguson, Thompson.

Referee: Mr W. McAleese

