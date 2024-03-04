John Soutar (11) heads home the second goal for Thornton Hibs

Saturday’s opening goal came on 13 minutes when Andy McCallion stabbed home from close range.

Early in the second half, Craig Doctor denied the visitors’ Ciaran Vaughan with a great save. The next goal came at the other end when John Soutar headed in Murray Black's cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doctor then made two terrific saves to deny Jamie Kerr and Kenny O'Brien.

Kennoway Star Hearts Youth Football Club were the match ball sponsors. The Hibs took to the field with members of their girls team.

Lewis Whitelaw kept out McCallion, before Doctor denied Blake Wales and the away side’s Jordan Cropley's hit the bar with an inswinging corner before Reece Standen blazed over.

Hibs’ Harris Duffy had to be helped off after a reckless challenge by Wales.

Thornton, in league action at Bo’ness Athletic tomorrow (Tuesday), kick-off 7.45pm, visit Leith Athletic in the King Cup 2nd Round this Saturday, kick-off 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Station Hotel/ Copland Glazing Hibs Man of the Match was Craig Doctor.

Ciaran Vaughan and Dean McMillan during Saturday's game

Thornton Hibs: Doctor, Rodger, Hay, Shanks, Cunningham, Allan, Black, Duffy, McCallion, Coleman, Soutar. Subs: McMillan, Drummond, Thomson, Crichton, Sutherland.

Edinburgh South: Whitelaw, Addison, Brennan, Roose, Vaughan, Stewart, O'Brien, Cropley, Ballantyne, Kerr, Blaney. Subs: Martin, Wales, Standen, Fox, Ferguson, Thompson.