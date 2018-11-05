Thornton Hibs 2-0 Kennoway Star Hearts

Thornton Hibs got off to a winning start in the regional League Cup after a 2-0 win over near neighbours Kennoway Star Hearts.

Robertson headed home to give Hibs the lead midway through the first half before McNab clinched victory for Hibs on 78 minutes.

Newburgh are the other team in the section and they will play KSH next weekend. Thornton Hibs are away to Tayport in the East Superleague.

The strong wind was playing a big part in the proceedings as both sides struggled to get to grips with the overhead conditions.

The Hibs came close to snatching an early opener with Drummond heading Coleman’s corner-kick just over and then Anthony saw his shot on the turn saved by the foot of Robbie Paterson.

Kennoway then saw the lively B.Rolland create a few half chances with some powerful wing play on the left.

The first one fell to Band inside the box but the striker’s shot was charged down.

Another run and cross from Rolland this time saw Craig pounce on the ball and fire in an early shot that was well saved by Linton.

Thornton were using the strong wind to their advantage and they took the lead just after the half hour mark.

A cross from Anthony was helped on by Kiristino for Robertson to head home from a few yards out.

KSH went looking for an equaliser and in form Doig saw a hook shot well saved from a Johnstone set piece.

On the stroke of half time Craig blazed over from 12 yards after a loose ball fell to him with the goal at his mercy.

The game was evenly matched. The teams continued to do their best in what can only be described as horrible conditions to try and play football.

Very little in attacking play until the hour mark when a Johnstone cross was again met by Doig.

This time the defender headed over. Minutes later a well struck volley from Johnstone tested Linton in goal as the keeper took two attempts to gather the ball.

With time running out KSH sacrificed a defender to try and get something from the match.

With space opening up Thornton grabbed the crucial second goal with ten minutes remaining.

A quick counter attack on their right flank saw Anthony with another assist this time his cross was met by McNab who managed to squeeze the ball past Paterson from six yards.

Thornton Hibs: Linton, Robertson, McMillan, A.Drummond, Shields, Orrock, Keatings, Coleman, Anthony, Thomson, McNab. Subs: Hepburn, Shanks, Millar, Kiristino, Ireland.

Kennoway Star Hearts: Paterson, Mair, Johnstone, Brewster, Doig, Young, Craig, Collins, Band, D.Muir, B.Rolland. Subs: Bryce, Watson, Bremner, Lindsay, Muir.