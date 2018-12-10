Thornton Hibs 2-0 Renfrew: Anthony double sends Hibs through to last 16

Thornton Hibs are through to the last 16 of the Macron Scottish Junior Cup to face Kilwinning Rangers following a 2-0 victory over Renfrew at Stark’s Park.

The Hibs went ahead in the 19th minute when Ben Anthony outfoxed Gregor Wylie then shot low into the net, giving Dale Burgess no chance.

Garry Thomson came close to extending this lead when he headed Matthew Robertson’s cross just over its intended target shortly after.

Minutes before half-time the visitors were reduced to ten men after Burgess brought down Thomson.

However, this setback didn’t appear to upset the West Premiership side in the second half and they were giving as good as they got without really troubling Ryan Linton in the Hibs’ goal.

Burgess’ replacement, Daniel McLeavy, made a fine full length save to deny Thomson and then Anthony watched in agony as his terrific strike smashed off the crossbar.

Andy Adam had a netbound shot deflected wide by Robert Campbell before Adam’s shot from some distance landed on the roof of the net.

Adam had the bit between his teeth and he was just out of luck with a superbly struck free-kick that whistled inches wide.

When Renfrew were reduced to nine men in the 72nd minute after Jamie Benton was shown red, this should have put the Hibs on easy street. However, they had to rely on Linton pulling off a great save from David McKenna to ensure that his side kept a clean sheet.

There were audible sighs of relief from Thornton’s technical area in the 84th minute when Anthony netted from close in after Thomson had set him up, meaning that the Hibs will now travel to Ayrshire on January 26 to take on Kilwinning Rangers with a quarter-final place at stake.

Thornton Hibs: Linton, Robertson, A.Drummond, S.Drummond, Millar, Orrock, McNab, Hepburn, Anthony, Thomson, Adam. Subs: Shields, Crichton, Ireland, Hoskisson, Wilson.