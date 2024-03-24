Tweedmouth Rangers' Ross Aitchison holds off Ciaran Healy of Thornton Hibs

And who could blame him for this outburst because this was definitely one to forget, even although this 11th consecutive league win put second-placed Thornton onto 50 points from 20 matches and firmly on course for promotion with 10 fixtures left.

The only thing in this reporter's notebook at half-time was a low Sam Straughan strike on the half hour that struck the outside of the post.

The visitors used the strong wind behind their backs to better effect in the second half with Ross Aitchison bringing out a good save from Craig Doctor in the 53rd minute.

The first real goalscoring opportunity for Thornton came in the 68th minute when, following clever play by substitute Ross Hain, he set up John Soutar whose curling drive came close to taking the paint off the outside of the upright.

Rhys Dixon then came mighty close for the visitors with an effort that struck the bar but in the 77th minute it was man of the match Garry Thomson who finally broke the deadlock from close range with Tweedmouth defenders appealing in vain for offside.

Keir Allan breathed a sigh of relief shortly after when his attempt at clearing Dixon's free-kick flashed just inches over the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two minutes into added time, Robbie Hall went on a strong run before playing the ball to Jamie McNeish and his low cross picked out Thomson to seal the victory for Thornton.

So – not the bonniest of games but the three points – with the added bonus of a clean sheet - were a couple of positives to take from the day for the Hibs.

Thornton: Doctor, Rodger, McMillan, Drummond, Cunningham, Westwaters, McNeish, Coleman, Healy, Thomson, Soutar. Subs: Hall, Hain, Allan, Adam, McCallion, Laird, Sutherland.

Tweedmouth: Frampton, Dixon, E.Smith, Heath, Sabatini, Bell, Bloomfield, Howden, Lightfoot, Aitchison, Straughan. Subs: B.Smith, Temple, Baverstock, Robertson, Gibson, Adebayo, Dunn.