Thornton Hibs 2-3 Tayport

Tayport earned a hard-fought victory at Memorial Park, defeating hosts Thornton by the odd goal in five, in this midweek fixture.

Grant Paterson had the game’s first chance, but could not convert with his right-footed effort and it was Hibs who took the lead when Garry Thomson netted a fine finish on ten minutes.

Midway through the half, the tenacious Dayle Robertson was involved and Gary Sutherland rifled home Tayport’s leveller.

Paterson miscued at the far post shortly afterwards, but his running down the left flank created the next goal on 39 minutes when hefound Sutherland and he rammed in his second,

Defender Stuart Drummond made a goal-line clearance to deny Sutherland his hat-trick.

The lead was extended on the hour. Neat footwork from Stewart McConnachie created an opening for Dayle Robertson and he fired in.

Late on, Ben Anthony netted for Thornton.

Tayport - Sorley, O’Brien, Paterson, Conway, Mackie, Rollo, Gill, Anderson(Gray), Sutherland, McConnochie(Christie), Robertson.

On Saturday ‘Port went down to Musselburgh 4-3.

Mussie took the lead through Stephen MacDonald who clipped his finish beyond Gavin Sorley before Dale Reid levelled from the spot.

King restored ‘Burgh’s lead and then added a penalty of his own.

By the 40th minutes, King had completed his treble and Mussie were 4-1 up.

Reid managed to slot home his second to reduce the deficit.

On 82 minutes, Jamie Gill was felled inside the area and the referee pointed to the spot for a third time.

Again, Reid took the responsibility and thumped home his hat-trick.

Tayport - Sorley, O’Brien, Paterson (Sutherland), Conway, Sturrock, Rollo, Gill, Anderson, Reid, Robertson (McConnachie), Ireland (Christie).