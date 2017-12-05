Thornton Hibs 3-0 St Andrews Utd

St Andrews faced local rivals Thornton at the second time of asking after last week’s game was postponed.

St Andrews were looking to produce the form that gave them victory at Tayport and bring some consistency to their preformances.

It was the visitors who had the lion’s share of possession in the opening stage of this match but both teams were struggling to produce any goal scoring chances.

St Andrews midfielder Derek Wallace created the first real chance of the match when he picked up the ball on the edge of the box and skipped past two challenges before his shot was saved.

St Andrews had another good chance when a ball into the box found Falconer in space but the young striker failed to bring the ball under control.

It was Thornton who broke the deadlock when a fine pass split the Saints defence and their striker fired the ball into the net.

The visitor started the second half knowing that if they were to take anything from this match they would have to raise their game and produce a better final ball.

St Andrews defender Scott Main thought he had leveled the score but his fine header come back of the bar.

The Saints found themselves two down when a long range effort was deflected pass goalkeeper Wilson.

As they pushed for a goal St Andrews were caught with the classic sucker punch A long ball forward found Thornton’s striker all on his own and he slotted the ball into the net.

St Andrews manger Craig Morrison must be wondering what he has to do to get some consistency from his team.

He picks them up after their dismal performance against Glenrothes and they go and win, a hard fought game, away to Tayport then they turn up at Thornton and produce a lackluster performance where some players use of the ball would be unacceptable in the amateur leagues.

The defeat leaves United still sitting in fourth place in the East Premier League.

Teams around them, though, all have games in hand on Saints who sit on 28 points with 16 league games played.