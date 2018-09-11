Thornton Hibs 3-2 Kirriemuir Thistle: Kiristino helps Hibs edge out Kirrie

Substitute Nathan Kiristino struck late on as Thornton Hibs produced a terrific fightback to win 3-2 against Kirriemuir Thistle in the East Superleague.

Hibs began the game on the front foot with Garry Thomson rounding Sean Diamond before shooting home from an acute angle to give his side a 17th minute lead.

Thomson watched a header just miss the target, but it was the visitors who found the net next when Sean McVicar’s volley at the back post flew past Ryan Linton. And the same man came mighty close to giving Kirriemuir the lead barely 60 seconds later, but Ian Hepburn headed clear.

Just before half-time Chris Ireland headed the ball off the crossbar following Andy Adam’s quickly taken corner. After the break, Kirrie up the ante and Ryan Linton had pulled off some decent saves, the best being to deny Greg Fairweather.

Kirrie’s pressure eventually paid off in the 74th minute. The Hibs had a free-kick almost at the byeline that Kirrie were defending. Shaun Keatings inexplicably gave away possession, Fairweather raced down the left and, when his low cross came in, all Stuart Drummond could do was inadvertently knock the ball into his own goal.

A double substitution in the 75th minute saw Daniel McNab and Ben Anthony introduced to the fray and this had the effect of bringing fresh enthusiasm to Craig Gilbert’s side. It began with Adam Drummond heading McNab’s corner narrowly over and then in the 84th minute, Thomson headed home Drummond’s cross only to see it disallowed because of offside. Thomson though wasn’t to be denied because less than a minute later he clipped the ball beyond the advancing Diamond to level affairs.

In the last minute, substitute Kiristino rattled home to earn his team an unlikely three points.

Thornton Hibs: Linton, S.Drummond, McMillan, A.Drummond, Millar, Orrock, Keatings, Hepburn, Ireland, Thomson, Adam. Subs: Kiristino, McNab, Coleman, Anthony, Robertson.