Thornton Hibs 3-4 Camelon: Crazy 12 minutes costs Hibs

Three goals in 12 second-half crazy minutes denied Thornton Hibs victory against Camelon last Saturday.

Hibs were 2-1 up at the break courtesy of Garry Thomson and Chris Ireland strikes before Ben Anthony made it three, but the Superleague side came back with three second-half goals in a dramatic turnaround for victory.

When both teams’ scheduled games fell foul of the heavy overnight rain, a bounce game was hastily arranged at Bayview Stadium.

Camelon took the lead in the first minute when Jason Deans hit a screamer into the top corner that David De Gea would’ve struggled to keep out.

Thornton’s equaliser came in the 38th minute when, following a Camelon corner kick, they broke quickly up the park with Garry Thomson coolly shooting low past Dean Shaw.

Right on the stroke of half-time, Andy Adam was brought down in the box by Liam McCroary, leaving Chris Ireland to give the Hibs an interval lead from the spot.

Ben Anthony extended the Premier League’s side lead in the 57th minute but then they had a daft 12 minutes when they conceded three goals.

Alan Sneddon’s tidy finish reduced the deficit to one in 63rd minute and it could’ve been all-square sixty seconds later but for an excellent save from Scott Costello.

Steven Weir enjoyed better fortune in the 73rd minute from the penalty spot after Jordan Herron had been impeded in the area and then just one minute later, Ross Crawford, who had been guilty of a glaring miss early in the second half, scored a great goal on the angle for what turned out to be the winner.

Thornton Hibs: Costello, M.Robertson, McMillan, A.Drummond, Shanks, Adam, Buchan, Lee, Ireland, Thomson, Anthony. Subs: Keatings, Coleman, McNab.

Camelon: Shaw, McCroary, Duncan, Morrison, Skinner, Kay, Donaldson, Deans, Sneddon, Small, Lockie. Subs: Weir, Crawford, Herron.