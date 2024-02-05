Thornton Hibs 5-0 Coldstream: Garry Thomson scores opener in new goal nets at Memorial Park
It was leading scorer Garry Thomson who achieved this by shooting low past Matt Hall after only 21 seconds. And this coming after the visitors had kicked off!
In the 13th minute, Thomson turned provider as it was his assist that allowed Raymond Crichton to double the Hibs advantage for his first goal since re-signing for the club in September.
By the 36th minute it was 3-0 after Dean McMillan was downed in the box by Hall with Stuart Drummond converting the resultant penalty kick.
Three minutes into the second half, Thomson, not content with scoring the first goal in the net at the Bowling Club end, also became the first player to score a goal in the net at the Main Street end but only after Hall had made a great save to prevent Max Coleman's fierce drive from counting.
A smart save from Craig Doctor prevented Thomas Grey from reducing the leeway in the 74th minute and two minutes after that, 'normal service' was resumed when Andy McCallion slotted home his tenth goal of the season to complete the scoring.
Thornton, third in the East of Scotland League second division with 35 points from 15 matches, visit Harthill Royal in the King Cup 1st Round this Saturday with kick-off at 2pm.