Thornton Hibs 5-1 Newburgh

With several injured hampering his squad Scott Hudson made several changes to his starting 11 for this sectional League Cup fixture at Thornton Hibs.

With predominately midfield players out, Hall, Stapleton and Nicol were all drafted into the starting midfield.

The game came alive on the 13th minute when Newburgh took the lead.

A Hughes corner was met by Skinner who headed the ball confidently past Warrender in the Thornton goal.

Thornton pushed Newburgh back from the kick off earning a corner that was delivered from the right into the path of Adam Drummond who rose well at the back post heading the ball goal bound.

Ryan Hughes who was on the back post stopped the ball crossing the line and was adjudged by the referee to have used a hand in doing so.

Hughes was shown a straight red card reducing Newburgh to ten men for the remainder of the game.

Stuart Drummond made no mistake from the spot to restore parity.

The extra man told for Thornton after 36 minutes when Orrock smashed home a Thomson shot that had rebounded off the post into his path.

Newburgh did well to contain the home side up to half time restricting them shots from range with some resolute defending from the ‘Burgh back line.

The second half began well for Newburgh with some neat interplay between Robinson and Stapleton crafting a half chance for Sutherland who unfortunately couldn’t get power behind his shot to trouble the home goal.

The game was taken out of sight for Newburgh in the 53rd minute. A free kick form the edge of the box was met by Adam Drummond in the air and perfectly flighted header soared over Sutherland in the ‘Burgh goal.

Newburgh introduced fresh legs on the 64th minute bringing on Fraser Robinson and Johnny Milton for Craig Robinson and Greg Stapleton who had both played well throughout the game.

As the newly introduced players were settling into the game Thornton added a fourth goal to their tally from another poorly defended free kick. Millar met Robertson’s cross unopposed at the back post to volley the ball into the net.

Thornton’s final goal of the game came five minutes later with the industrious Thomson finally getting himself on the score sheet. A Drummond free kick was cleared by Clark ricocheting off Cunningham to Garry Thomson who made no mistake from six yards out.

To Newburgh’s credit they finished the game playing well without managing to threaten Warrenders goal.

Newburgh: C Sutherland, Johal, Clark, Cunningham, Skinner, Hughes, Stapleton (Milton 64), Nicol, Hall, S Sutherland (Hastie 74), C Robinson (F Robinson 64).