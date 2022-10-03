Thornton Hibs 5-4 Heriot-Watt University: Last gasp OG wins thriller for Hibs

Away keeper Alex McMahon gathers the ball ahead of Hibs scorer Garry Thomson

Hibs ran the show during the first-half of this East of Scotland League second division match with Garry Thomson converting Jamie McNeish's corner kick in the 16th minute for the opener and just one minute later another corner - this one taken by Max Coleman - found the head of Stuart Drummond at the back post to make it two.

The same man completed the first-half scoring in the 41st minute, this time from a penalty awarded after John Soutar had been upended in the box by Alex McMahon following Calum Sutherland's searching pass.

So was an abacus going to be required in the second-half as the Hibs looked as if they were about to run up a cricket score? Eh – no!

The students had other ideas and just four minutes into the second-half Justin Hogg's shot from distance reduced the deficit to two.

Garry Thomson re-established Thornton's three-goal advantage in the 61st minute after good work on the left by Joe Kinninmonth although it has to be said that this goal came against the run of play as the visitors had enjoyed by far the bulk of possession.

So it was no surprise when they scored again in the 65th minute with Barney Stewart being their marksman on this occasion.

In the 80th minute Corentin Perret netted to make it 4-3 and it was looking just a matter of time until the capital side scored again and sure enough in the 90th minute, Campbell Marr headed home Dan Potter's free-kick to make it all-square.

Their tails, quite rightly, were up and they couldn't wait for the game to re- start as they felt they could push on and claim a winner.

Instead, four minutes into added time, Kinninmonth showed good persistence on the left, eventually forcing in a low cross across the face of goal which the unfortunate Jack Thomson could only turn into his own net.