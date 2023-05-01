Garry Thomson and Daniel McNab celebrate Hibs going three up

Daniel McNab gave Hibs the lead with barely two minutes on the clock, his 50th goal in a green and white jersey.

Garry Thomson made it 2-0 on seven minutes when he robbed Connor Preston, sprinted clear and blasted the ball beyond Dallas.

Thomson netted again in the 14th minute to treble Hibs’ advantage as a ninth straight league win looked easy. The visitors had other ideas and pulled one back on 24 minutes via Jack Docherty.

In the 36th minute Cameron Robertson's free-kick was deflected into the path of Preston who smashed the ball home to reduce the deficit to just one and then in added time Robertson's free-kick from his own half somehow found the net as Calum Sutherland allowed the ball to squirm from his grasp and trickle over the line.

Just 28 seconds into the second half, McNab raced from the halfway line then rounded Dallas before guiding the ball into the unguarded net and in the 65th minute, Stuart Drummond made it 5-3 from the penalty spot after Archie Perris brought down Mikey Gould.

Four days earlier, Thornton had gone down to a 1-0 defeat at Penicuik Athletic in a third round league cup tie.

Gilbert’s team, fifth on 55 points from 25 games, host Ormiston Primrose in the league tonight (Wednesday) before travelling to Heriot-Watt University for a league game this Saturday, kick-off 3pm.

Thornton Hibs: Sutherland, Johal, McMillan, S.Drummond, Shanks, Coleman, McNeish, Kinninmonth, Gould, Thomson, McNab. Subs: Soutar, Robertson, Adam, Laird, Cunningham, Beard, Darren Meldrum.

Stirling University: Dallas, Neilly, Thomson, Hunter, Robertson, Harney-Rogerson, McCole, Preston, Manomey, Docherty, Lennon. Subs: Dempsey, Perris, Sigauke, Kanwei, Gill, McDermott.