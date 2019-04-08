Thornton Hibs 6-2 Fauldhouse: Clinical Hibs up to third

Thornton Hibs eased into third spot in the East Superleague courtesy of this 6-2 victory that wasn’t always as easy as the final scoreline would suggest.

They got off to a flyer though by taking the lead after only three minutes when Andy Adam’s corner bounced around the box, pin-ball fashion, before Adam Drummond netted from close range.

Garry Thomson made it two in the 16th minute with a first-time effort after Adam Drummond’s cross had been diverted into his path by a visiting defender, and just four minutes later, kamikaze defending allowed Ben Anthony to smash home the third.

Fauldhouse defender David Dunn’s horrendous attempt at a passback went straight to the feet of Thomson who wasn’t about to squander this gilt-edged opportunity.

So four up with just over a quarter of the game played and it looked a case of how many, but credit to Fauldhouse who showed great spirit to pull one back through Fraser Scott just before half-time.

When Michael Wallace, in the 47th minute, netted from the spot after Adam Drummond had felled Scott in the box it was nervy for the Hibs who had looked home and hosed just a wee while earlier.

The next goal was going to be crucial so it was the home fans who breathed a collective sigh of relief when Adam Drummond made amends for his earlier faux-pas by heading home Matthew Robertson’s 82nd minute free-kick to reestablish the Hibs’ three-goal advantage.

Just one minute later Scott Orrock came close to increasing the lead with a low drive that came back off the foot of the post, and shortly after the Hibs were awarded a penalty when Ben Anthony was brought down with the striker being shown a second yellow card after reacting angrily to the challenge.

After the dust had settled, Stuart Drummond smashed the ball against the bar although he made up for this on 89 minutes when he got his head to Daniel McNab’s outrageous Rabona style cross to complete the scoring.