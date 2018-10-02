Thornton Hibs 7-1 Stoneywood Parkvale

Thornton Hibs marched into the Macron Scottish Junior Cup third round after this terrific performance, recording their biggest ever win in the competition.

Max Coleman opened the scoring in the 21st minute when he shot low into the net from 22 yards. Garry Thomson doubled the Hibs’ lead with a thunderbolt free-kick in the 32nd minute and, when Shaun Keatings netted the third on the stroke of half-time, it was almost game, set and match.

Any hopes the visitors might have had about mounting a second-half comeback were dashed less than 60 seconds after the restart when Keatings’ long range effort smashed off the underside of the crossbar and Samuel Anderson, under pressure from Thomson, watched in anguish as his attempted clearance ended up in his own net.

Thomson claimed his second with a screamer from the angle and, although Daniel McNab came close to making it six with a free-kick that struck the crossbar in the 64th minute, it wasn’t until ten minutes later that the Hibs found the net again when Stuart Drummond netted from the spot after Scott Orrock had been brought down.

The men from the North scored an 84th minute consolation goal from the penalty spot through David Baillie, following Drummond’s clumsy challenge on Adam Davidson. Orrock had the final word when he headed the seventh, his first goal in a Thornton jersey.

Hibs: Roberts, Robertson, Adam, S.Drummond, Hepburn, Coleman, Keatings, Orrock, Ireland, Thomson, McNab. Subs: Shanks, Kiristino, A.Drummond, Shields.