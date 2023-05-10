Thornton's Joe Kinninmonth is chased by Heriot-Watt pair Nandom Domyil and Jack Thomson

Craig Gilbert’s side – who had stormed up the table by winning all of their previous nine league fixtures – lost 2-1 at home to Ormiston Primrose last Wednesday before crashing 3-1 at Heriot-Watt University on Saturday.

Yet Thornton went ahead against Ormiston in the 25th minute of last midweek’s encounter, John Soutar converting Mikey Gould's cross from close range.

But, just three minutes into the second half, Matthew Underhill netted a penalty for Primrose after Adam Dougan had been brought down and it was Underhill who scored what turned out to be the winning goal in the 64th minute with a fierce low drive from an acute angle.

Moving onto Saturday, Hibs suffered their second league defeat on the trot at the John Brydson Arena.

The students began the game on the front foot and went ahead in the 19th minute when Nandom Domyil ran on to Justin Hogg's pass before shooting past Calum Sutherland.

This lead lasted just six minutes before the Hibs' captain, Garry Thomson, smashed the ball beyond Alex McMahon, but by the time another six minutes had elapsed Jack Thomson had headed home Josh Wishart's corner kick to put his side back in front.

Hibs enjoyed far more possession in the second half, even more so when Scott Peggie was ordered off for a second yellow card offence, but they just couldn't convert any of the chances they created with the closest thing being a Joe Kinninmonth header that just missed the target, with the club's top scorer holding his head in despair as he felt he could have done better.

At time of going to press, sixth-placed Hibs were four points off the promotion slots with three games in hand on fourth-placed Dalkeith Thistle.