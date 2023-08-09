News you can trust since 1871
Thornton Hibs: Back to back league wins boost Craig Gilbert's men before cup defeat

Thornton Hibs’ East of Scotland League second division campaign was boosted with two home wins in the space of three days.
By John Laing
Published 9th Aug 2023, 15:04 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 15:05 BST
Andy McCallion (9) is congratulated after scoring for Thornton against PeeblesAndy McCallion (9) is congratulated after scoring for Thornton against Peebles
Andy McCallion (9) is congratulated after scoring for Thornton against Peebles

A single Andy McCallion goal saw off Stirling University last Wednesday night – the only black mark for Hibs being the serious leg injury sustained by skipper Stuart Drummond – before a 3-0 success over Peebles Rovers followed on Saturday.

Against Peebles, Thornton benefited from the visitors having two players sent off.

After a goalless first half, Ben Brown was red carded just seconds after the restart, leaving Peebles with 10 men.

Despite being a man down, Peebles continued to give as good as they got but eventually the Hibs made the extra man count with Scott Peletier hitting a reeker from 25 yards to give Craig Gilbert's side a 74th-minute lead.

And barely 60 seconds later, McCallion almost doubled this advantage as he was narrowly away from connecting with Daniel McNab's low cross.

Callum Mackenzie was the second Rovers player to be sent off in the 85th minute and just two minutes later McCallion turned and blasted the ball beyond Ross Coates after being set up by John Soutar.

A minute later, Harris Duffy made it three with a long range effort that was deflected over the outstretched arms of Coates to complete the scoring.

Despite a Garry Thomson goal, Thornton lost 3-1 at 10-man Preston Athletic in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup 2nd Round on Tuesday.

Brad Donaldson was controversially red carded in the 14th minute for an illegal challenge on Andy McCallion.

Prior to that McCallion had 'scored' only to shake his head in disbelief when it was ruled out for offside.

Following Donaldson's dismissal, Max Coleman and Daniel McNab both had efforts just wide of goal but instead it was the home side who took the lead in the 32nd minute thanks to Cameron Hynd's fierce strike.

A netbound effort from McCallion in the 39th minute was blocked by Kerr Allan's hand, giving the referee no option but to point to the penalty spot, and Garry Thomson gave Sam Gray no chance to level the tie.

Kieran Jack re-established the home side's lead just before half-time with a top drawer finish that gave Craig Doctor no chance then it was Sebastian Mrowczynski who hammered the final nail into the coffin in the 69th minute with a powerful strike from the angle.

Hibs host Glenrothes in the Alex Jack Cup 1st Round this Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30pm.

