Thornton Hibs battle to point v high flying Bo’ness Athletic

Thornton Hibs' Jamie McNeish (left) battles with Ryan Shanks of Bo'ness Athletic

Thornton Hibs' dismal run of four league defeats on the trot ended on Saturday thanks to a spirited home performance against second placed Bo'ness Athletic, writes John Laing.

The 2-2 draw in the sides’ East of Scotland Football League first division encounter at Memorial Park moves Craig Gilbert’s side onto 32 points from 24 matches and in eighth place.

The visitors took the lead in the 29th minute when full-back Ryan Shanks’ speculative deep cross somehow ended up in the net at 'the postage stamp bit'. The reaction from Shanks and his team-mates suggested that he should buy a lottery ticket for his luck was certainly in.

On 37 minutes, Hibs levelled when Jamie McNeish's cross to the back post found Garry Thomson, who set up Ross Hain to smack home the equaliser.

McNeish forced a stunning save from visiting keeper Sam Ramsbottom, but Thomson had better fortune on 65 minutes when he battered the ball home from a narrow angle after Ramsbottom had blocked Hain's initial attempt.

Just two minutes later, Callum MacDonald made it all square with a terrific low drive from outside the 18-yard box and this time there

certainly wasn't anything flukey about it.

Bo'ness then looked the likelier side to score again and Michael Weir (not the one who visited Memorial Park two weeks earlier!) got clear but was denied by a great Macauley Jarrett save.

This Saturday Hibs host Dundonald Bluebell in the League Cup second round with kick-off at 2.30pm.