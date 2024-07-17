Craig Gilbert had plenty to smile about during a brilliant, promotion winning 2023-24 campaign for Thornton Hibs

Despite only going up to the East of Scotland League first division this summer, Thornton Hibs boss Craig Gilbert is eyeing back to back promotions, to emulate the recent feat of St Andrews United and Whitburn.

An unbelievable 2023-24 second division campaign for Thornton saw Gilbert’s team win their last 21 league matches to finish second on 80 points, just a single point behind champions Bo’ness Athletic.

And such outstanding form has boss Gilbert believing that his team can once again occupy the top three promotion places come next May.

"We'll never be able to repeat what we did last year, it was incredible,” he told the Fife Free Press. “But we'll do our best.

"Every team in the first division will be difficult to play.

"You definitely get easier games in the second division.

"It's going to be a very, very hard league next year. I think it's going to be the best league by far the first division has had, with all the teams that are going to be in it. There won't be any slouches.

"We want to get promoted. We don't want to be in the league just to make the numbers up.

"Going from the second division to the premier in two years has just been done by St Andrews United and Whitburn, so there’s no reason why someone can’t do it again.

"Bo’ness Athletic will also be looking to do it too, they’re a top team spending thousands of pounds.”

Thornton's latest pre-season friendly at Tayport last Saturday saw Gilbert's team lose 2-1 despite Garry Thomson’s opener, with Kieran Crichton and Ethan Samuel subsequently scoring for the hosts.

Gilbert said: "Missed chances in the first half were the reason we lost that game.

"We could have been three or four up really.

"Garry could have scored a hat-trick. He headed the ball six yards out and the ball bounced over the bar from an open goal. He was also one on one with the goalie and the keeper's come out and smashed Garry really.

"And John Soutar blasted a shot over the bar from eight yards. He should have burst the net.

"But then we got a bit jaded in the second half.

"The boys had four or five weeks off to rest and recuperate and now it's just trying to get back into the swing of things.

"The players' fitness levels will need to be sharpened up. We tinkered with the team a wee bit, played three at the back instead of four.

"Tayport were a very, very big side. They were ok, not the team of old obviously but they were decent.

"Pre-season's the worst time of the year for any manager, losing players who are going on holiday or going to festivals. You can't get your full team out."

Thornton are at home to Lochgelly United tonight (Wednesday), before visiting Hill of Beath Hawthorn in another friendly this Saturday.

Gilbert’s team will begin their first division campaign away to Leith Athletic on Saturday, July 27, kick-off 2.30pm.