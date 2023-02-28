Craig Gilbert's men lost 3-2 in cup tie having led 2-1

Playing against a team from a higher division, Thornton led 2-1 with 20 minutes to go but the concession of two late goals saw them crash out of the competition.

"It was a really sore one to lose because it was there for the taking,” Gilbert said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was very disappointing because we could certainly have done something.

“They got a penalty against the run of play and we really could have been 3-1 up or 4-1 up at half-time.

"We had a few chances and their keeper kept them in it in the first half.

"After we got our second goal in the second half we kind of sat back a bit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I thought we deserved something out that game and I thought we should have won it.

"For the third goal we kind of slept a bit.

"We’ve got two central midfielders playing at centre half. We need to get guys back.

"I know one or two are coming back this week which is good as we’ll be stronger.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On this Saturday’s trip to Arniston Rangers in the League Cup first round, Gilbert added: “We will maybe play a couple of under-20s to keep guys fresh for when the league campaign restarts.

"We have to get back into the league, we’re playing in so many cups.