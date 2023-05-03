Craig Gilbert has Thornton in promotion shake-up

A memorable occasion for Gilbert saw the team win their ninth successive league game on the day he reached 500 matches in charge of Thornton.

"It was extra special to win because there’s not a lot of managers will get to 500 games,” Gilbert – whose team moved just six points shy of the promotion places with four games in hand courtesy of the victory – told the Fife Free Press.

"It’s great winning nine in a row and reaching 500 games in charge but they don’t really matter, the biggest thing is getting promotion.

“We were 3-0 up after 20 minutes and cruising a wee bit.

"But they kept at it and Stirling are a decent side, young, fit and always enthusiastic.

"They scored a good goal to make it 3-1 and the next two goals just came after two lumps into the box.

"So it was 3-3 at half-time and I was shouting a wee bit but trying to stay calm at the same time because we did so well the first half and dominated most of it.

"We dominated the second half as well. We got an early goal when young Daniel (McNab) scored his second.

"We shut up shop after we scored our fifth one but it could have been six, seven or eight.