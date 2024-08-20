Craig Gilbert walks daughter Danielle down the aisle on August 10 (Submitted pic)

Football manager Craig Gilbert has been recalling his daughter Danielle’s “fantastic” wedding earlier this month, which took place on the same day his Thornton Hibs outfit lost 2-1 at Fauldhouse United in the Alex Jack Cup first round.

Gilbert was among 75 guests at Pratis Barns, Leven, for the ceremony on Saturday, August 10, which saw him ‘give away’ Danielle to groom Garry Thomson, Thornton’s top scorer who also missed the match at Fauldhouse along with some of his team-mates.

“The wedding was fantastic,” Gilbert, Scotland’s longest serving football gaffer, told the Fife Free Press. "The Thornton football match was never in my head.

“The marriage was at 1.30pm and the Hibs kick-off wasn’t until 2.30pm, so it wasn’t until I came out of the ceremony and saw a few of the Thornton players that I thought about the game.

Craig Gilbert was back to see Stuart Drummond heading Thornton's winner at Broomhill last Saturday

"It was Danielle’s day. I felt very proud. I’ve got two daughters – Danielle’s the younger at 30 – and Cally is 32 and she is engaged.

“After the ceremony I saw the game had kicked off and that we were 1-0 down then equalised in the 70th minute. Then Fauldhouse got a winner in the 90th minute which was disappointing. But we had made a lot of changes because it was a cup tie.

"I wasn’t expecting to lose so when the result came through it was a surprise. I wasn’t really bothered about it though because the main thing was my daughter’s wedding.

"It was a long day because as the father of the bride I was in with the bridal party. So I was watching them get their hair and make-up done for five or six hours.

"The venue was lovely. The ceremony was in a barn, so the celebrant conducted it. We came out of the barn and went into a different hall there at the same place for the reception.

"There was then a lovely house we stayed in that sleeps 15.”

In the aftermath of the wedding, Thornton have since fared better with Gilbert and around eight squad players back for matches, as they followed up a 4-2 East of Scotland Football League first division victory at Whitehill Welfare last Tuesday with a 1-0 success at Scottish Lowland Football League outfit Broomhill last Saturday in the Challenge Cup first round.

Stuart Drummond’s first half header won the day last weekend and booked a trip to Larkhall Thistle in the second round on Saturday, September 14.

Gilbert said he wasn’t happy withy post match comments from Broomhill boss Zander Diamond, adding: “Zander said we were defending for our lives which is totally untrue because we could have been 3-0 or 4-0 up at half-time.

"I think Broomhill are a very, very poor Lowland League team. They’re meant to be two leagues above us but our keeper only had one save to make in the second half and we had countless opportunities, one on one with the keeper and were far better than them.

"They kind of kept the ball a wee bit in the second half as they were getting beaten but we weren’t defending for our lives.”

Hibs, fourth with seven points from four matches, continue their league campaign at home to bottom club Lochore Welfare this Saturday, kick-off 2.30pm.

Gilbert said: “We’re at home, we’ve won our last two games, the boys are buzzing.

"We’ve still got a healthy squad and we’re looking to hopefully get three points."