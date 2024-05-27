Thornton Hibs boss Craig Gilbert (back row, second from right) with his management team and playing squad at Saturday's presentation day

After a fantastic season which saw them get a club record 26 wins in a single league campaign – including 21 in a row at the end – Thornton Hibs players were in an understandably buoyant mood at the club’s end of season presentation day at the Memorial Park pavilion last Saturday.

Thornton, who finished second in East of Scotland League Division 2 to earn promotion, were just one point behind champions Bo’ness Athletic.

Hibs gaffer Craig Gilbert – who has signed 20 of his squad up for next season – is targeting back to back promotions.

"There was a very buoyant mood at the presentation day,” Gilbert said. "Everyone was happy as getting promoted made this season all the sweeter, unlike previous seasons.

Award winners (from left), back - Jamie McNeish, Garry Thomson, Robbie Hall; front - Daniel McNab, Sean Cunningham, Stuart Drummond, Max Coleman

"I think the young guys and the experienced boys that are here know they can compete in the first division.

"We’ll be pushing on to get promoted again. We are not just in there to compete, we want to win games.”

The only players leaving Thornton this summer include veteran defender Ian Shanks, who smiled at the awards day when receiving a zimmer frame marking 200 appearances for the club. He is joining the Thornton coaching staff.

Also departing are goalkeeper Calum Sutherland and 19-year-old midfielder Harris Duffy.

Ian Shanks is moving into coaching after retiring from playing

"I’ll only be looking at signing a goalkeeper and a striker this summer,” Gilbert added. “And if I don’t get a striker we’ve always got Garry Thomson.”

Thirty-four-goal Thomson received The Station Hotel Shield Top Scorer trophy on Sunday, with other prizes awarded including: Jamie McNeish (100 appearances); Robbie Hall (Smiths Crafty Creations Goal of the Season); Daniel McNab and Max Coleman (200 appearances); Sean Cunningham (The Graeme Turnbull Shield Players' Player of the Year and The Mike McCool Shield Committee Player of the Year); Stuart Drummond (The Charlie Laing Memorial Shield Supporters Player of The Year and 250 appearances).