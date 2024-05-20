Thornton Hibs break 71-year-old club record by recording 26 league wins in one season

Coldstream keeper Elliot Turnbull saves at the feet of Thornton Hibs' Garry Thomson

Last Saturday’s season-ending 2-1 East of Scotland League second division victory at Coldstream gave Thornton Hibs an astonishing 21st consecutive league win and a club record 26th success of this league campaign.

Craig Gilbert’s team beat the previous record of 24 wins when picking up the Fife Junior League way back in 1952/53.

And yet it's hats off to Bo'ness Athletic who finished one point better off than Thornton to be crowned second division champions.

On a blistering hot day in the Borders it was Stuart Drummond who gave Hibs the lead from the penalty spot on 25 minutes after John Soutar had been brought down by Iain Gay and this was the Hibs’ 100th league goal of the season.

Even more incredibly, this was the 1000th league goal they have scored with Gilbert as manager.

With practically the last kick of the ball in the first half, the Streamers levelled affairs as their trialist, Ben Herdman, shot home low into the corner of the net.

Drummond re-established Thornton's lead four minutes after the interval with another penalty awarded after the referee judged that Keir Allan's strike had been handled by Thomas Hume.

Jack Storm and Kyle Wood both came close to hitting equalisers with the latter's effort from the angle smashing off the outside of the post and then Garry Thomson, on the occasion of his 300th league appearance, came close to extending the Hibs lead but his effort flashed wide of Matt Hall's goal.

Saturday’s success followed Thornton’s 1-0 victory at Kennoway Star Hearts in their penultimate 2023-24 league fixture the previous Tuesday evening.

After the former Hibs man, Lee Bryce, had come close for the hosts, it was Robbie Hall who gave Thornton a 24th-minute lead with a powerful drive following a great run from John Soutar.

The best chance for an equaliser came in the 38th minute when Calum Henderson headed over Lewis Bennett's cross and you could tell from the number nine's reaction that he felt he ought to have done better.