Daniel McNab (right) performs 'Bebeto' celebration after scoring Thornton Hibs' fourth

Yet it was the Capital side who looked the livelier in the opening stages of this East of Scotland League second division fixture with Ryan Quinn shooting wide of target before Gab Peters sent in a dangerous low cross across the face of goal but no-one in black and white was able to take advantage.

It was the Hibs, though, who took the lead in the 27th minute when Stuart Drummond converted his penalty kick after John Soutar had been brought down by Peters.

Early in the second half, United came close to finding an equaliser as Liam Taylor got on the end of Craig Ferrier's free-kick but his effort flashed wide.

Joe Kinninmonth then replied for Thornton with a shot from distance that Andrew Smith did well to tip over.

From the resultant corner kick, Stuart Drummond came close to doubling the Hibs advantage with a header that went just over.

In the 53rd minute Edinburgh were awarded a penalty after Thornton goalie Calum Sutherland felled Finlay Tough but the keeper atoned for this superbly by saving Ferrier's subsequent attempt from 12 yards.

This turned out to be a turning point in the game as the Hibs went on to win by a comfortable margin.

Andy Adam made it two in the 71st minute with top scorer, Kinninmonth, claiming the third in the 83rd minute after being set up by Garry Thomson.

The final goal came two minutes from the end with Thomson again providing the assist for Daniel McNab to shoot home.

The Station Hotel/ Copland Glazing Hibs Man of the Match was Garry Thomson.

Edinburgh United: Smith, Taylor, Begbie, Young, McKinley, Linton, Ferrier, Quinn, Tough, Mbewe (T), Peters. Subs: Wilson, Lamond, Gill, Egan, Roue (T), Adok.

Thornton Hibs: Sutherland, A.Drummond, McMillan, S.Drummond, Cunningham, Adam, McNeish, Kinninmonth, Gould, Thomson, Soutar. Subs: Daniel Meldrum, Coleman, McNab, Beard, Darren Meldrum.

Referee: Mr R Donaldson

Saturday’s success over Edinburgh came three days after Hibs had enjoyed a 5-0 home league victory over Newburgh Juniors.

Kinninmonth gave the Hibs a sixth-minute lead when he smashed home Jamie McNeish's low cross before Mikey Gould made it 2-0 in the 15th minute after capitalising on poor defending to slide the ball into the unguarded net.

Kinninmonth then returned the favour to McNeish in the 35th minute by providing the assist for the latter to score the third from close range, injuring himself in the process as he collided with 'Burgh goalie Mark Robertson.

Just four minutes later Kinninmonth's shot was blocked but the ball ran into the path of Garry Thomson to net the fourth.

A minute before half-time, Gould's shot was deflected into the path of McNeish who claimed his second goal of the game.

