Thornton's Lewis Rodger is chased by Stuart Martin of Edinburgh South

The opening goal came in the 22nd minute with the unfortunate Jack Blaikie diverting Lee Horsburgh's cross past his own keeper.

And less than 60 seconds later Andy McCallion would have doubled this advantage but for a terrific save from South keeper Conor Barnes.

But McCallion was to experience better fortune in the 37th minute when he got on the end of Garry Thomson's cross before calmly picking his spot beyond Barnes.

Just before half-time Stuart Martin pulled a goal back for Edinburgh from close range, with the Hibs' players' claims for offside falling on deaf ears.

Both teams came close to finding the net again but the only other goal came in the 79th minute as Cammy Addison rose to head home Jordan Cropley's corner kick to make it 2-2.

In added time there were loud (and pretty justified) shouts for a Thornton penalty as Thomson went down under a challenge from Ross Brady but the referee must have been unsighted as play was allowed to carry on.

The draw leaves Craig Gilbert’s Thornton eighth in the league standings with seven points from four matches.