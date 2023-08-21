Pictured before kick-off in the Thornton-Shippy clash are (from left) Garry Thomson, Kyle Hall, Olly McLeod and Iain Millar

Priot to kick-off, the teams were led out by Olly McLeod, son of ex-Thornton Hibs and Shippie stalwart Neil McLeod, who sadly passed away in June at the age of 45 following a lengthy battle with cancer.

In this keenly contested affair, both teams came close to finding the net in the early stages but it wasn't until the 31st minute that the deadlock was finally broken when Keir Allan rose to head home Andy Adam's free-kick, his first ever goal for the Hibs.

Soon afterwards, Adam was sent clear by Garry Thomson but his shot took the paint off the outside of the post.

At the other end, Michael Gibb shot straight at Calum Sutherland after being set up by Cameron Lewis.

Former Hibs' striker Ben Anthony then struck a great free-kick that whistled just wide

of its intended target.

Thornton doubled their lead in the 49th minute thanks to a well controlled volley from their captain, Garry Thomson, after he got on the end of Daniel Meldrum's inch perfect cross.

Craig Watt might feel he should then have done better after being set up by Anthony. But Gibb enjoyed better fortune in the 61st minute when he capitalised on slack defending to stab the ball into the net and reduce the deficit.

There was no further scoring meaning that Craig Gilbert’s side will play host to Rossvale in the second round on Saturday, September 16.

Hibs, eighth in their league with six points from three games, visit second-bottom Edinburgh South in the East of Scotland League second division this Saturday, kick-off 2.30pm.

Fellow Fife side Glenrothes are out of the Challenge Cup after losing their first round tie 3-1 at Jeanfield Swifts on Saturday.

Olly Hamilton’s double and a Dayle Robertson strike won the day for Jeanfield, with Glens’ lone reply being scored by Stuart Cargill.