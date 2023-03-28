Jamie McNeish (yellow boots) is congratulated after fifth goal

With just six minutes played, Mikey Gould raced up the left before delivering a low cross that Joe Kinninmonth converted at the back post.

Peebles hit back strongly though and visiting keeper Calum Sutherland made terrific saves from Robbie Renwick and Kyle Kivlichan before Ross Lamb's netbound effort spun off Gough and over the bar.

From the resultant corner a header was cleared off the line before Thornton regained a stranglehold.

John Soutar's shot came off the bar but, just before half-time, Thornton did score when Gould took full advantage of poor defending to run clear before coolly rounding Cameron Hanratty and guiding the ball into the open goal.

The third goal came in the 55th minute when Paul Dickson was adjudged to have handled in the box – this was hotly disputed by the home players – with Stuart Drummond smacking home the penalty.

Jamie McNeish came close to making it four with a header that was cleared off the line but in the 79th minute Kinninmonth couldn't believe his luck when awful defending presented him with the opportunity to go one on one with Hanratty, with the Hibs number seven netting his second goal of the game.

More dreadful Peebles defending meant that Jamie McNeish didn't even have anyone to beat as he rolled the ball into the unguarded net for 5-0.