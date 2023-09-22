Thornton Hibs: Craig Gilbert's team gear up for testimonial this weekend with 4-2 South Challenge Cup win over Rossvale
Michael McLaughlin came close to breaking the deadlock for the Bishopbriggs outfit in the fourth minute with a strike from distance that flashed over then their captain, Davie Dodds, had the ball in the net only for the referee to blow for offside.
Hibs responded with Keir Allan bringing out a good save from Christopher Tobin but the visitors' goalie might feel he should have done better in the 33rd minute when he let Lee Horsburgh's shot spill from his grasp, allowing Robbie Hall to score his first goal in a green and white jersey.
The away team levelled when Dodds headed Nicholas Mullen's cross powerfully beyond Calum Sutherland.
John Soutar was one of two half-time subs for Hibs – Raymond Crichton being the other after re- signing for the club earlier in the week – and just two minutes after this he set up Harris Duffy who re-established Craig Gilbert's side's lead.
Hall netted his second goal of the game in the 64th minute and a couple of minutes later Soutar netted the Hibs’ fourth.
Although Dodds netted a penalty in the 82nd minute after the referee judged that Crichton had brought down Jack Stewart, it was too little too late for the visitors.
With no competitive fixture this weekend, Hibs are focusing on Sunday’s testimonial for long serving Daniel McNab, who made his debut way back in August 2013. Kick-off at Memorial Park is at noon, with entry £5.