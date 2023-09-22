News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London

Thornton Hibs: Craig Gilbert's team gear up for testimonial this weekend with 4-2 South Challenge Cup win over Rossvale

Thornton Hibs reached the South Challenge Cup third round with a hard-earned 4-2 home victory against West of Scotland opponents Rossvale on Saturday, writes John Laing.
By John Laing
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 10:46 BST- 1 min read
Thornton's Lee Horsburgh holding off Rossvale's Nathan DunkoThornton's Lee Horsburgh holding off Rossvale's Nathan Dunko
Thornton's Lee Horsburgh holding off Rossvale's Nathan Dunko

Michael McLaughlin came close to breaking the deadlock for the Bishopbriggs outfit in the fourth minute with a strike from distance that flashed over then their captain, Davie Dodds, had the ball in the net only for the referee to blow for offside.

Hibs responded with Keir Allan bringing out a good save from Christopher Tobin but the visitors' goalie might feel he should have done better in the 33rd minute when he let Lee Horsburgh's shot spill from his grasp, allowing Robbie Hall to score his first goal in a green and white jersey.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The away team levelled when Dodds headed Nicholas Mullen's cross powerfully beyond Calum Sutherland.

John Soutar was one of two half-time subs for Hibs – Raymond Crichton being the other after re- signing for the club earlier in the week – and just two minutes after this he set up Harris Duffy who re-established Craig Gilbert's side's lead.

Most Popular

Hall netted his second goal of the game in the 64th minute and a couple of minutes later Soutar netted the Hibs’ fourth.

Although Dodds netted a penalty in the 82nd minute after the referee judged that Crichton had brought down Jack Stewart, it was too little too late for the visitors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With no competitive fixture this weekend, Hibs are focusing on Sunday’s testimonial for long serving Daniel McNab, who made his debut way back in August 2013. Kick-off at Memorial Park is at noon, with entry £5.