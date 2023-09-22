Thornton's Lee Horsburgh holding off Rossvale's Nathan Dunko

Michael McLaughlin came close to breaking the deadlock for the Bishopbriggs outfit in the fourth minute with a strike from distance that flashed over then their captain, Davie Dodds, had the ball in the net only for the referee to blow for offside.

Hibs responded with Keir Allan bringing out a good save from Christopher Tobin but the visitors' goalie might feel he should have done better in the 33rd minute when he let Lee Horsburgh's shot spill from his grasp, allowing Robbie Hall to score his first goal in a green and white jersey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The away team levelled when Dodds headed Nicholas Mullen's cross powerfully beyond Calum Sutherland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Soutar was one of two half-time subs for Hibs – Raymond Crichton being the other after re- signing for the club earlier in the week – and just two minutes after this he set up Harris Duffy who re-established Craig Gilbert's side's lead.

Hall netted his second goal of the game in the 64th minute and a couple of minutes later Soutar netted the Hibs’ fourth.

Although Dodds netted a penalty in the 82nd minute after the referee judged that Crichton had brought down Jack Stewart, it was too little too late for the visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad