Thornton Hibs: Craig Gilbert's team win 5-0 on second straight trip to same Edinburgh stadium

For the second Saturday on the trot, Thornton Hibs visited Paties Road last weekend, this time to take on the 'real owners', Edinburgh United.
By John Laing
Published 5th Sep 2023, 11:22 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 11:22 BST
Two-goal Hibs hero Andy McCallion (right) battles with Sean CalderTwo-goal Hibs hero Andy McCallion (right) battles with Sean Calder
Two-goal Hibs hero Andy McCallion (right) battles with Sean Calder

And this time they fared better than the previous week’s 2-2 East of Scotland League second division draw against Edinburgh South with a resounding 5-0 victory that allowed them to move up to fourth spot in the league.

After a few near things, it was Garry Thomson who eventually broke the deadlock in the 16th minute when he swivelled and brilliantly volleyed home Andy McCallion's cross and give Fraser Taylor no chance.

McCallion then finished well in the 31st minute after being set up by John Soutar to put the Hibs two up.

The previous Saturday Thornton had found themselves in a similar position but ended up sharing the points.

However they appeared to have learned from that because this time round Thomson struck again with a superb free-kick to make it three in the 37th minute, atoning for missing a penalty (actually it was a great save from Taylor) just five minutes before.

Then Thomson completed his 16th career hat-trick for Hibs in the 39th minute to complete the first half scoring although there would've been one at the other end but for a terrific goal-line clearance from Nathan Laird.

There was just one goal in the second half and it came from top scorer, McCallion, in the 59th minute after being well set up by Soutar for the second time.

So how fitting it was that the Hibs won 5-0 only 110 years and three days after they defeated Denbeath Star 'A' by the same score in their first ever competitive fixture!

The Station Hotel/Copland Glazing Hibs Man of the Match was Garry Thomson.

Edinburgh United: Fraser, Paterson, Young, Lamond, Miller, Calder, Leicester, Egan, Laidlaw, Mackintosh, Donaldson. Subs: Walker, Keenan, Anderson, Tough, Ashraf, Richmond, Gill.

Thornton Hibs: Doctor, Rodger, McMillan, Laird, Cunningham, Allan, Horsburgh, Coleman, McCallion, Thomson, Soutar. Subs: Meldrum, Duffy, Trialist, Hay, Adam, Drummond, Sutherland.

Hibs, fourth with 10 points from five games, host Kennoway Star Hearts in the league this Saturday with kick-off at 2.30pm.

